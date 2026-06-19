/Amitabh Bachchan, 83, reveals he hasn't been able to sleep due to work

Amitabh Bachchan is an octogenarian but continues to work as hard as he can. Yet the actor, who holds legendary status, still feels a lot when he's not able to give 100 percent to his work..

Big B is an ardent social media user and continues to share whatever comes to mind, whether it's self-criticism, career insights, or reflections on life. Recently, he revealed how thoughts of his work and the passion for perfection and dedication it demands, keep him awake throughout the night.

Amitabh Bachchan on having sleepless nights

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Friday morning, Amitabh shared that he has not slept last night, and the reason behind are his work-related thoughts.

Writing it in Hindi, the actor in his blog post wrote that how he was thinking that how he could have done better.

‘’Just a few moments of work, that's all!! What I had done, I felt it could be done better. Permission was granted, so I did it again. Now I don't know whether it turned out better or not; they'll be the ones to tell me. Thinking about this, I haven't slept yet, and now it's morning. Congratulations and best wishes for EF.''

Still from Amitabh Bachchan's blog post Photograph: ()

At the age of 83, the Paa actor has a hectic work schedule. Writing about it, the actor said he had 12 short films to shoot and 2 still shoots completed.

“Work is work .. work is work .. work is work .. !!! 12 short films shot today .. 2 still shoots done .. and now working on you,” he shared.

Amitabh Bachchan remains one of the Indian film industry's biggest stars. At 83, when most of the people take retirement, he continues to work, and not only that, but also how he chose to do it with all perfection.

This is not the first time when Bachchan has talked about his work. In a shared earlier, Big B wrote how a person needs atleast seven hours of rest for the body to “recover and repair."

He wrote: “No sleep process takes over at this hour of the morning from the night before. Why because, work is more important than sleep... medical says it’s not right... must get 7 hrs minimum... the body grows, develops and repairs in the sleep hours... "

Amitabh Bachchan's work front