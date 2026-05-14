/After Carlos Sainz Jr, Alia Bhatt seen interacting with F1 star Charles Leclerc at Cannes 2026: ‘Collecting F1 drivers like Infinity Stones'

The Cannes Film Festival has always been a melting pot of different cultures and personalities from different walks of life. As Cannes 2026 has begun, fans have witnessed an unexpected crossover. A video of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt interacting with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc at Cannes has been doing the rounds of internet, leaving both fans surprised and excited.

A surprise crossover of Bollywood and Formula 1 at Cannes

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines throughout Cannes this year as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. She has been serving stellar looks on the red carpet and off it. But it was her interaction with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc that has unexpectedly become one of the internet’s favourite moments from the festival. The two were seen chatting at an event during Cannes on Wednesday. The two appeared comfortable and relaxed as they chatted up. There were other celebrities and fashion personalities present at the gathering where Alia and Charles were spotted.

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Several fans joked that Alia and Charles were definitely not something they expected to witness in 2026.

Interestingly, this was not the only Formula 1 crossover involving Alia at Cannes this week. On the opening night of the festival, Alia was spotted interacting with Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr.

Fans react

Needless to say, fans expressed excitement at seeing their favourite stars interact on a global platform. Some had hilarious reactions. One fan wrote, “Alia Bhatt collecting F1 drivers like Pokémon.” Another quipped, "Alia is collecting F1 drivers like infinity stones.:

Alia Bhatt’s fashion moments at Cannes

Alia has been in the news for serving a stellar look at the Cannes Film Festival. Fashion critics and fans alike have lauded all of her appearances at the festival.

On Wednesday, Alia channelled Disney Princess as she walked the red carpet in a dreamy icy blue gown designed by Danielle Frankel. The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice that flowed into a dramatic skirt, creating a soft, elegant silhouette. The gown combined silk satin with delicate lace detailing, giving it a romantic and ethereal feel.

She completed her look with a lace choker, diamond drop earrings and a messy bun.

Before this appearance, Alia had already impressed fashion watchers at the Cannes opening ceremony in a blush peach couture outfit by Tamara Ralph. The flowing chiffon scarf attached to the ensemble reminded many fans of a modern high-fashion interpretation of a traditional Indian dupatta.

She also made another appearance at the Bharat Pavilion in a saree corset by Tarun Tahiliani.

Alia Bhatt’s projects