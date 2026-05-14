/Cannes 2026: Alia Bhatt fangirls over Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Cannes look, calls it 'Iconic'

Alia Bhatt is turning heads at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with her striking outfits. Whether it’s a peach corseted dress with a dupatta or a modest saree ensemble that brings an Indian touch to the global red carpet, Bhatt has all eyes on her during the first two days of the festival. Recently, the actress revealed one Cannes look that stands out in her memory, and guess who it was, absolutely Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the OG Queen of the festival.

Alia Bhatt went gaga over Aishwarya Rai's Cannes look

In an interaction with British Vogue, Alia had a Q&A session. She said, “A Cannes look that really stands out in my memory as absolutely iconic would have to be Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Devdas premiere. The beautiful saree that she wore and just her face, it was iconic."

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What did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wear at the Devdas premiere?

Aishwarya Rai donned a yellow saree on the global stage for the premiere of the film Devdas. She completed her attire with gold jewellery and a bindi.

Remembered as one of her most iconic looks, Rai garnered immense praise for showcasing Indian heritage. She attended the festival with Shah Rukh Khan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Aishwarya Rai with Shah Rukh Khan Devdas premiere at Cannes Photograph: (AFP)

Alia Bhatt channels Disney Princess

For her second appearance on the 2026 Cannes Film Festival red carpet, the Alpha actress chose an icy blue-grey gown that gave a hint of the Disney princess Cinderella. The gown was designed by Daniel Frankel. Alia accessorised with a sheer mesh choker that complemented the detailing on her lacy neckline, while teardrop-shaped diamond earrings and a pendant added an elegant finishing touch to her look.

Why did netizens slam Alia Bhatt?

Before the festival, L'Oréal Paris shared a video featuring giant posters of its brand ambassadors at the iconic Hotel Martinez in Cannes. The lineup included stars such as Viola Davis, Eva Longoria, Helen Mirren and Alia Bhatt. The online discussion began when netizens pointed out the absence of Aishwarya Rai’s poster, even though she has been associated with the brand since 2003. They appeared to be suddenly overlooked for the campaign.

Fans gave the video mixed reviews. One user reacts, "L’Oréal needs Aishwarya more than Aishwarya needs L’Oréal anyday." Another user expresses his thought, "Lol! Loreal is nothing without #AishwaryaRai. People buy Loreal coz of her face!"