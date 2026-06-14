/25 years of Lagaan: Kajol says Aamir Khan has 'great taste in women' amid wedding buzz with Gauri Spratt | Watch

On Saturday, Aamir Khan celebrated 25 years of Lagaan with a star-studded event in Mumbai. Filled with laughter and nostalgia, the special gathering saw several high-profile personalities, including Salman Khan, Javed Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor, and Rekha. But what caught the attention of the internet was when Kajol and Juhi Chawla playfully teased Aamir at the event.

Kajol teases Aamir Khan

At the silver jubilee celebration of Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed period drama, Kajol was invited to speak about the Lagaan actor, but instead of formality, she chose humour on the stage. Addressing the audience, the actress said, "Well, what can I say? One thing we can say about Aamir Khan is the fact that his production has definitely proved that he has great taste in movies, irrevocably good taste. Starting with Lagaan and continuing forward - and great taste in women as well."

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The banter immediately drew laughter from the audience and the clip went viral on social media.

Juhi Chawla, who shared the stage with Kajol, continued the light-hearted mood. Opening up about her association with Aamir, she said, "I don't have just one word but a lot more for Aamir. If I start, I can take over the evening. Because before he began Aamir Khan Productions, he was AK and we worked together; that was his first film. Aur dekho jisne mere saath kaam kiya, woh kahan pahunch gaya (And look at the people who worked with me — see how far they have gone in life)."

Juhi's remarks were about the 1997 film Ishq. The romantic comedy featured Aamir Khan, Kajol, and Juhi Chawla together.

Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt

Kajol's joke comes just days before Aamir is preparing to marry his partner, Gauri Spratt. As per reports, the couple is planning to wed on July 5 in an intimate ceremony.

The actor was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. He later married filmmaker Kiran Rao, and the couple has a son, Azad.

About Lagaan

Released in 2001, Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Starring Aamir Khan in the lead, the cast also featured Gracy Singh, British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Shrivallabh Vyas, Raj Zutshi, Pradeep Rawat, Akhilendra Mishra, Daya Shankar Pandey, Yashpal Sharma, Amin Hajee, Aditya Lakhia, Javed Khan, A. K. Hangal, and many more.

The music of the film was composed by A. R. Rahman and includes iconic songs like Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, O Rey Chhori and more.