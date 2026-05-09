/'I was crying outside': Singer recalls when Mona Shourie Kapoor discovered Boney Kapoor’s relationship with Sridevi

The iconic song Mujhe Ek Pal Chain Na Aaye from the film Judaai had an emotional weight not only on screen but also in real life. Singer Jaspinder Narula recently opened up about a personal memory linked to the track, which starred Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Urmila Matondkar.

When Mona Kapoor learned about Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's relationship

While speaking to Bollywood Thikana, Jaspinder recalled that she had eventually become close friends with Mona Shourie Kapoor during the making of the song. According to the singer, Mona once shared a heartbreaking memory from the period when the song was being recorded for producer Boney Kapoor’s film.

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"I was very close to Mona Kapoor. Later, she told me what was happening at that time while I was recording the song. Someone’s home was being built while someone else’s was breaking. She told me, ‘You were singing inside, and I was crying outside, sitting on the stairs of Super Sound (studio) when I found out.’ It was around the same time that she came to know about everything. This is what she shared with me," the singer said.

An emotional memory

The singer also revisited her experience of recording the song, saying, "They told me the song was being picturised on Sridevi. They explained the situation in the film - how she gets Anil Kapoor married again because she takes money."

Jaspinder further revealed that she recorded the song while dealing with a severe ear problem. "My ear had developed mucus and one of my ears was completely blocked. With great difficulty, I sang the song," she added. "Hariharan ji told me, ‘Where were you? We have been seeing you on television for so long. You have just entered the industry, but you should have come much earlier’."

About Boney and Mona Shourie Kapoor

The two got married in 1983 and had two children, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. Years later, their marriage ended after Boney fell in love with Sridevi and tied the knot with the actress in 1996. The couple welcomed daughters, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.