/'I backed out': Rajpal Yadav on losing Om Shanti Om role due to misunderstanding with Shah Rukh Khan

Rajpal Yadav is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The horror comedy is slated to release this Friday, and during the promotion of the film, Yadav opened up about a missed opportunity in his career that took over the internet.

Recently, the actor revealed that a misunderstanding with superstar Shah Rukh Khan led to him losing a role in the 2007 film Om Shanti Om.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

How miscommunication cost Yadav a role

During an interview with Zoom, Yadav recalled that he came to know about the incident while shooting for Billu, which featured Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The actor got to know that Shah Rukh had intended to collaborate with him following their earlier association in Kal Ho Naa Ho.

"The entire production of Billu Barber was being handled by Juhi Chawla’s brother. One evening, he met me, hugged me, and said, ‘You should meet bhai (SRK). He loves you a lot. When we had worked together in Kal Ho Naa Ho, Shah Rukh Khan had told me that someday we would do a longer, substantial track together because he had enjoyed doing that one scene with me so much," he said. "I said I had met him only that afternoon. Then he said there seemed to be some confusion. I asked what happened. He told me that he had specifically asked for a role to be written for me, but apparently I had declined it saying I did not have the time."

How Yadav missed Om Shanti Om

Yadav further revealed that he was initially approached for a role in Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan. However, a brief phone call led to an unexpected outcome.

"He did not know about it, and neither did I. It turned out that someone had been bitching there, and I was presented negatively in front of Shah Rukh bhai for Om Shanti Om," he added. “Neither Shah Rukh Khan knew about it, nor did I. So this is Bollywood, 10 to 20 such incidents happen here. After that, Shah Rukh Khan and I hugged it out as if there had never been any issue at all.”

About Yadav's upcoming film