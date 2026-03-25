/'I'm a fighter': Rajpal Yadav recalls jail time in ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case

The past few months have been challenging for Rajpal Yadav as he landed in legal trouble regarding a ₹9 crore cheque-bounce case. The actor was also sent to jail for a brief period, sparking a wave of concern among his fans. Now, the 55-year-old has opened up about the emotional episode and how it changed his life.

Yadav spent around 12 days in Tihar Jail after the court order and was released after securing bail. According to reports, the actor was asked to pay a partial amount of the dues for the release. Several celebrities from the film industry came forward to help the actor during that time.

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Rajpal Yadav on his experience

Speaking about his emotional state to Hindustan Times, he says, "Raahat hi hai zindagi mein (There is only relief in life). You all are here, people from around the country and the world." The actor feels he is reborn, "I must have lived 500 lives in the last 40 years, since I started doing theatre at the age of 14. But now I feel like I have been born again. I feel like a child again."

He is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Bhooth Bangla. "When you are stuck in a situation, and at that point, the people for whom you have been working for 20 years stand by you," he said, reflecting on his experience. "Whether it is a child or a senior citizen, it does not matter. People prayed for me, others supported me with tan, mann, dhan, whatever they could. That made me a hundred years younger."

Grateful for the support

Showcasing his gratitude to all the support during crises, he added, "I feel I am not indebted to so many people from around the world who wished well for me. Yeh jo karz hua hai poori duniya ka mere upar, iss karz mein main doobna chahta hoon (I feel I am in debt to the entire world, and I want to stay in it)."

Yadav on near-death experience

Recalling a scary episode from his childhood, he said, "I have seen death from up close. I almost drowned in the Ganga. At that point, I told myself to keep fighting, to try to surface. You fight the pressure of the water pulling you down. Aapki aadhi jaan nikal jaati hai (You lose half your strength)."

Calling himself a fighter, he adds, "In my life, I got sympathy and love from my family and so many other families in the world. So much the world and Indian cinema have given me, it keeps me fighting. I want to live every minute of my life in peace now. Raahat ki saans chahiye. Tabhi has paunga or hasa paunga (Only then can I laugh and make others laugh)."

About Bhooth Bangla