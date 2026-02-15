/Rajpal Yadav’s wife on reports of help from Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan: 'I can't take any specific names right now'

A video of Rajpal Yadav thanking superstar Salman Khan went viral, claiming that he had been released from Tihar Jail. The video led many to believe that he had been granted bail in the ongoing Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case. However, the clip is an old video that has recently resurfaced.

Rajpal’s wife, Radha Yadav, reacted to the viral video and clarified that the actor is still behind bars.

Rajpal Yadav's wife, Radha Yadav addressed the ongoing viral video.

During a recent conversation with Bombay Times, Radha responded to the viral clip, stating that Rajpal remains in jail and that his bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16).

''As of now, he is not out of Tihar Jail. The bail hearing is scheduled for Monday (February 16),” she said.

She also gave an update on the actor's well-being, and said, “He is okay, from what I understand.”

Did Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, or Ajay Devgn help Rajpal Yadav with his debt?



After news of Rajpal’s financial crisis made headlines, several reports suggested that actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Salman Khan had reached out to help. However, none of the actors has commented on these claims.



Speaking about the matter, Radha said she could not name anyone specifically but confirmed that several people from the industry have offered support.

“I can't take any specific names right now, but I would just want to say many people from the industry have stepped in to support. I'm not able to divulge names and figures at this stage,” she said.



Expressing hope, Rajpal's wife said,''We are hopeful that he will be out soon. That's all I can say now. Once Rajpalji is out, he will be able speak to you and the media and give further clarity on the matter."

Rajpal Yadav’s wife, Radha, is reportedly also named in the Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case.

According to reports, the dispute began in 2010 when they took a loan of Rs 5 crore from Murli Projects Pvt Ltd for the film Ata Pata Laapata, which marked Yadav’s directorial debut. The film failed at the box office, leading to financial difficulties.

