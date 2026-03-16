/Rajpal Yadav turns 55: Chhote Pandit, Bandya, Maru- A look at his 5 best comedy roles

Rajpal Yadav is an Indian actor and comedian who rose to fame through his diverse roles and remarkable comic timing in several Bollywood films, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, and many more. Over the years, he has built a massive fan base by turning ordinary scenes into utterly entertaining moments.

Recently, Yadav made headlines when a bounced cheque entangled him in a Rs 5 crore loan case that led him to Tihar Jail. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look at five of his best comic performances.