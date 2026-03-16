/Rajpal Yadav turns 55: Chhote Pandit, Bandya, Maru- A look at his 5 best comedy roles

Rajpal Yadav turned 55 today. The actor has garnered critical acclaim for his memorable comedy roles, such as Chhote Pandit in Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Maru in the cult humorous film Dhol. Portraying his versatility, the actor has become one of the most loved comic artists in Hindi cinema.
Rajpal Yadav is an Indian actor and comedian who rose to fame through his diverse roles and remarkable comic timing in several Bollywood films, like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Chup Chup Ke, and many more. Over the years, he has built a massive fan base by turning ordinary scenes into utterly entertaining moments.
Recently, Yadav made headlines when a bounced cheque entangled him in a Rs 5 crore loan case that led him to Tihar Jail. On the occasion of his birthday, here’s a look at five of his best comic performances.
Rajpal Yadav plays Chhote Pandit in Priyadarshan's horror comedy film. The actor depicts a memorable comic character, who claims to be the biggest and most respectable priest in the city and knows how to keep the ghosts away. Covered in red vermilion, Yadav successfully entertained the audience to its core.
The actor plays the role of Bandya, a Gujarati assistant of Paresh Rawal's character, Gundya. Delivering iconic facial expressions, quirky tactics, and excellent comedic timing, Rajpal Yadav amassed widespread critical acclaim for the film.
In Priyadarshan's comedy mystery, Yadav depicts the memorable role of Martand Dhamadere, also known as Maru, a friend of Pakya, Sam, and Goti. His portrayal showcased him as an unemployed young man who dreams of becoming rich by taking shortcuts but ends up getting entangled in difficult situations because of his gang.
Neeraj Vora's cult comedy film stars Rajpal Yadav as Pappu opposite Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The movie portrays him as a short, comical character who works with a gangster. His witty dialogue delivery and comic timing in the film are still talked about.
The actor delivered a standout performance as Rangeela. Directed by Priyadarshan, the character is a fun-loving, short-tempered employee who works as a troublesome assistant to Sachin Tichukle (Akshay Kumar), bringing utmost laughter to the audience with his comedy and one-liners.