/'Everybody quiet!' Hina Khan loses cool at paparazzi during a Mumbai event | Watch

Hina Khan is currently trending on social media after the actress found herself surrounded by a crowd of fans during her appearance at an event in Mumbai. Clips of her reaction amid the chaos went viral.

Hina Khan mobbed

The actor on Sunday had attended the Barkat-E-Ramadan celebration hosted by the Bhamla Foundation. As she stepped out of the venue, a large number of fans gathered around Khan, trying to take selfies with the actor.

Several videos from the event went viral, and fans can be seen rushing towards her along with paparazzi photographers. In the clips, Khan can be seen struggling due to the growing noise and crowd while trying to pose for pictures.

Hina Khan's reaction went viral

As the chaos surged, Khan at one point lost her patience and asked everyone to calm down. In a widely circulated clip, she can be seen saying, "Shanti! Shanti! Everybody quiet" to restore some order.

However, the interruption was not for a long time, and the situation settled down. Then she continued to interact with fans for some time before leaving the venue.

The actress's reaction since then has created a buzz online with some netizens praising her for still taking time to click selfies despite the crowd, while others expressed concern about celebrities' safety in public places.

About Hina Khan

Khan is a popular TV artist who has appeared in multiple films and shows, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Hacked, Bigg Boss, and more. In June 2024, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer, and since then has often spoken about her journey through treatment.