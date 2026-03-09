/Manjummel Boys director Chidambaram granted bail in sexual assault case

Filmmaker Chidambaram S Poduval has been granted anticipatory bail by the Ernakulam Sessions Court in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed against him.

Chidambaram is a Malayalam filmmaker, best known for making the critically acclaimed film Manjummel Boys.

Chidambaram’s bail order was issued by Sessions Judge KK Balakrishnan after considering the arguments presented by both sides.

According to Mathrubhumi News, the case had been registered by the Ernakulam Town South Police based on allegations made by the complainant.

Manjummel Boys director accused of sexual assault

Ernakulam South Police registered a case against Chidambaram on Sunday following a complaint filed by a woman. The incident allegedly took place in 2022. The complainant stated that the filmmaker trespassed into her apartment and sexually misbehaved with her.

The charges against Chidambaram include Section 354 - assault or use of criminal force with intent to outrage a woman's modesty, Section 354A(1)(i) - sexual harassment involving physical contact, and Section 509 - word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman

Director denies allegations

In his anticipatory bail petition, Chidambaram has denied the accusations. As per the report, his defence maintained that his interactions with the woman were purely professional and connected to the production of a film. His legal team also argued that the complaint had been filed nearly four years after the alleged incident and questioned the timing of the allegations. The defence stated that the case was an attempt to malign and damage the director’s reputation.