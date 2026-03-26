/‘Bring a gas cylinder’: Actor Boman Irani is open to 'host' President Donald Trump amid the Iran-US war

Boman Irani took a sly dig at US President Donald Trump in a latest post on Instagram amid the Iran-US war. The veteran actor had a humorous take to the entire LPG Gas shortage that has gripped India amid the war. Boman Irani dropped a video reacting to Trump’s recent statement on wanting to meet Iran’s representatives. Irani expressed his wish to host Trump to meet ‘Iranis’ but he had some conditions.

Boman Irani's satirical spin on Donald Trump

Boman Irani took to his Instagram account to share a video expressing his interest to discuss with the US president. He playfully tapped into the confusion between 'Irani,' the surname, and Iran, the country.

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In the video, Irani says, "As you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis and three people have been beckoned."Irani added, "Baatchhit ho rahi hai, ek Smriti ji ke sath, Aruna Irani ji ke sath, aur main, Boman Irani ke sath (Talks are happening with Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and me, Boman Irani)."

Irani further shared, "Toh, main toh tayyar hoon, peace ke liye kuch bhi kar sakte hain humlog. Mera ek hi problem hai ki main Washington tak nahi jaunga. Me sochta hu ke idhar Dadar Parsi colony me aayenge unka delegation, Trump saab aayenge toh sabse best hoga (So, I’m ready—we can do anything for peace. I just have one condition: I’m not going all the way to Washington. I think it would be better if their delegation comes here, to Dadar Parsi Colony. If Mr. Trump comes, that would be the best)."

The actor then said "Khana wana khilayenge, Dhansak khilayenge, Custard khilayenge. Aur ek gas ka cylinder leke aayenge toh, it will make my life very very smooth for all of us (We’ll treat him to food—serve Dhansak and serve custard. And if he brings along a gas cylinder, it will make my life very, very smooth—for all of us)."

Watch the hilarious video here:

Fans took to the comment section to react on the video. Boman Irani’s peers from the industry too commented on the post.

About Boman Irani’s work