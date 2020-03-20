Ranveer Singh starrer '83' postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, an upcoming Bollywood film starring Ranveer Singh in a leading role opposite his real-life partner and actress Deepika Padukone, 83’ has been postponed.

The announcement was made earlier today as Ranveer Singh posted on Instagram: "83 is not just our film but the entire nation’s film. But the health and safety of the nation always comes first. Stay safe, take care. We shall be back soon!"

Kabir Khan’s 83’ was set to hit theatres on April 10, 2020 but owing to widespread chaos because of the pandemic, the makers have now decided to shift the dates.

Meanwhile, Ranveer and wife Deepika have been in quarantine in their Mumbai home as all shoots, events and concerts have been cancelled with governments of the world announcing citizens to stay at home and follow precautions.

Earlier, ‘Sooryavanshi’ and ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ were postponed.

83’ is based on India’s historic win in 1983 cricket world cup tournament as Kapil Dev led Indian team took home the trophy.

