Kartik Aaryan recreates his famous monologue, this time to create awareness around coronavirus

Kartik Aaryan became an overnight sensation with his debut film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' when he delivered the now-famous monologue.

Years later, Aaryan on Thursday recreated the same monologue but added a contemporary twist. Aaryan took to social media to spread awareness about coronavirus albeit through a monologue.



Highlighting the importance of social distancing, Aaryan made a fervent appeal to his fans to heed the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during an address to the nation on Thursday evening urged people to stay at home.



The target of the actor's monologue were people who are treating social distancing and work from home as an excuse to mingle with others.

#CoronaStopKaroNa

My Appeal in my Style

Social Distancing is the only solution, yet 🙏🏽@narendramodi we are with you Sir !! pic.twitter.com/qhQBZSdFAd — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 19, 2020 ×

"It's not the summer holidays, have some shame. IPL, NBA, Premier League, schools, colleges, everything is closed. Movie releases have been postponed, but you won't stop," the actor said in his monologue.



Aaryan said one should be ready as the virus spread could get bigger in the coming days.

He also asked people to, at least, take American immunologist, Anthony Fauci, seriously, who has advised people to stay at home.



"Don't party, don't travel or meet people, do Netflix, work from home, spend time with parents and trust each other" was Aaryan's advice to his fans.



The actor who was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' shared the video on Twitter as well as Instagram.



Aaryan was not the only Bollywood celebrity to have appealed to fans about social distancing. Celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to applaud Prime Minister's statement on Janta curfew on Sunday.