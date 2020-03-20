Initiatives taken by global icons to combat coronavirus pandemic

Famous celebrities across the world who are viewed as icons by millions of people have volunteered to donate as well as to raise funds to fight the deadly coronavirus. These icons range from celebrities to sports personalities.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to two hunger relief organisations as the world faces a severe crisis in times of coronavirus outbreak.

Working for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, these hunger organisations aim to help people that have no or limited access to food as the world countries join hands to fight against COVID-19.

(Photograph:Twitter)