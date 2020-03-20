Initiatives taken by global icons to combat coronavirus pandemic

Famous celebrities across the world who are viewed as icons by millions of people have volunteered to donate as well as to raise funds to fight the deadly coronavirus. These icons range from celebrities to sports personalities. 

Here's the list:  

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood power couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have donated $1 million to two hunger relief organisations as the world faces a severe crisis in times of coronavirus outbreak.

Working for vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic, these hunger organisations aim to help people that have no or limited access to food as the world countries join hands to fight against COVID-19. 

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace and her daughter Allegra Versace Beck donated 200,000 euros to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital to address supply shortages and limited supplies.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who currently plays for Italian team AC Milan raised a fund-raiser of 1 million euros "to kick the coronavirus away." 

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake announced on March 15 that he is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis.

The group helps people assemble and deliver non-perishable food to families in need.

J.J. Watt

Houston Texans player J.J. Watt and his wife, Kealia Ohai, donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank to aid in relief efforts during the pandemic.

Producers Guild of India

Siddharth Roy Kapur, president of Producers Guild of India, announced that the GUILD will establish a relief fund for these daily-wage workers involved in the entertainment industry whose livelihoods have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic.

 

