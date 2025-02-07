The Maha Kumbh Mela is currently underway in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, and several Bollywood celebrities visited the city to partake in the ongoing holy gathering.

On Friday (Feb 07), Bollywood actress Esha Gupta visited the ongoing ritual gathering, where she took the sacred dip in the Triveni Sangam.

Taking to Instagram, the actress has shared a series of photos from her visit. In one photo, the actress can be seen taking a holy dip.

Another photo showed Esha posing with the Minister for Export Promotion of Uttar Pradesh, Nandi Gupta, and spiritual guru, Indresh Upadhyay.

Captioning her post, Esha wrote, "Divy Kumbh, Bhavy Kumbh #mahakumbh2025".

Bollywood celebrities at Mahakumbh

Several famous Bollywood celebrities including actor Anupam Kher, director Kabir Khan, Choreographer and reality show judge Remo D'Souza, and Milind Soman have visited Prayagraj to take part in the gathering.

However, former actress Mamta Kulkarni has also made a lot of headlines after she was appointed as Mahamandaleshwar from the Kinnar Akhara. However, the actress has been expelled now.

Not just Indian, but British pop star and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also visited Mahakumbh in 2025.

Martin along with his girlfriend and American actress Dakota Johnson took a holy dip. Martin was in India for the Indian leg of his tour Music of the Spheres.