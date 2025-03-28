The Blue Box anime series has officially been renewed for a second season. Based on Kouji Miura’s popular manga, the first season premiered on October 3, 2024, and concluded on March 25, 2025

What is Blue Box about?

The official synopsis of Blue Box reads:

"Taiki Inomata is a member of the boys' badminton team at Eimei Junior and Senior High, a school known for its strong sports programme. He has a crush on Chinatsu Kano, a talented basketball player and an older student he trains alongside every morning in the gym. One spring day, their relationship takes an unexpected turn… And thus begins this heartwarming story of love, sports, and youth!"

The first season consisted of 25 episodes and was directed by Yūichirō Yano, with a screenplay by Yūko Kakihara.

The voice cast

The main voice cast features Shōya Chiba as Taiki Inomata, Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano, Akari Kitō as Hina Chono, Chiaki Kobayashi as Kyo Kasahara, Yūma Uchida as Kengo Haryū, Shōgo Sakata as Ryōsuke Nishida, and Anna Nagase as Nagisa Funami.

The supporting cast includes Asaki Yuikawa as Niina Shimazaki, Yūki Ono as Shōta Hyōdō, Kenshō Ono as Shūji Yusa, Kana Ichinose as Ayame Moriya, and Yūki Kaji as Kazuma Matsuoka.

The first season of Blue Box is currently streaming on Netflix.

