Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check out the complete nominations list here

Rapper Post Malone leads with 16 to his credit followed by Lil Nas X at 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid in a tie at 12 and BTS that bagged two nods.
With the awards season having picked up amid COVID-19 pandemic, the next in line is Billboard Music Awards 2020. The nominations for the music awards were out yesterday and a few obvious names cropped up in the list.
Check out the full list of nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2020:
Top Artist:
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top New Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted):
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Taylor Swift
Top Male Artist:
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Top Duo/Group:
BTS
Dan + Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic! At The Disco
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Hot 100 Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Song Sales Artist:
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted):
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Top Touring Artist:
Elton John
Metallica
P!nk
The Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Top R&B Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Top R&B Male Artist:
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Top R&B Female Artist:
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
DaBaby
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Top Rap Male Artist:
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Top Rap Tour:
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Top Country Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan + Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Male Artist:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Top Country Tour:
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
twenty one pilots
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Metallica
The Rolling Stones
Top Latin Artist:
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Illenium
Marshmello
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King & Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'
Ariana Grande - 'Thank U, Next'
Khalid - 'Free Spirit'
Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'
Taylor Swift - 'Lover'
Top Soundtrack:
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 by Melanie Martinez
The Dirt by Mötley Crüe
Top R&B Album:
Beyoncé - 'Homecoming: The Live Album'
Justin Bieber - 'Changes'
Chris Brown - 'Indigo'
Khalid - 'Free Spirit'
Summer Walker - 'Over It'
Top Rap Album:
DaBaby - 'Kirk'
Juice WRLD - 'Death Race For Love'
Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'
Roddy Ricch - 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'
Young Thug - 'So Much Fun'
Top Country Album:
Kane Brown - 'Experiment'
Luke Combs - 'What You See Is What You Get'
Maren Morris - 'Girl'
Thomas Rhett - 'Center Point Road'
Morgan Wallen - 'If I Know Me'
Top Rock Album:
The Lumineers - 'III'
Slipknot - 'We Are Not Your Kind'
Tame Impala - 'The Slow Rush'
Tool - 'Fear Inoculum'
Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny - 'Oasis'
Farruko - 'Gangalee'
Maluma - '11:11'
Romeo Santos - 'Utopía'
Sech - 'Sueños'
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Avicii - 'Tim'
The Chainsmokers - 'World War Joy'
Illenium - 'Ascend'
Marshmello - 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'
Alan Walker - 'Different World'
Top Christian Album:
Bethel Music - 'Victory: Recorded Live'
Casting Crowns - 'Only Jesus'
Hillsong United - 'People'
Skillet - 'Victorious'
Kanye West - 'Jesus is King'
Top Gospel Album:
Kirk Franklin - 'Long Live Love'
Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers - 'Goshen'
William McDowell - 'The Cry: A Live Worship Experience'
Sunday Service Choir - 'Jesus Is Born'
Kanye West - 'Jesus is King'
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake- 'No Guidance'
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'
Lil Tecca - 'Ran$om'
Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Blake Shelton - 'God’s Country'
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'
Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'
Khalid - 'Talk'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don’t Care'
Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake -'No Guidance'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'
Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don’t Care'
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake - 'No Guidance'
Doja Cat & Tyga - 'Juicy'
Khalid - 'Talk'
Lizzo - 'Good As Hell'
The Weeknd - 'Heartless'
Top Rap Song:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'
Lil Tecca - 'Ran$om'
Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'
Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
Post Malone “Wow.”
Top Country Song:
Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - '10,000 Hours'
Maren Morris - 'The Bones'
Old Dominion - 'One Man Band'
Blake Shelton - 'God’s Country'
Morgan Wallen - 'Whiskey Glasses'
Top Rock Song:
Imagine Dragons - 'Bad Liar'
Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker - 'I Think I’m Okay'
Panic! At The Disco - 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'
Twenty One Pilots - 'Chlorine'
Twenty One Pilots - 'The Hype'
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin - 'China'
Bad Bunny & Tainy - 'Callaita'
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - 'Con Calma'
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny - 'No Me Conoce'
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA - 'Otro Trago'
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin - 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)'
Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - 'Close To Me'
Illenium & Jon Bellion - 'Good Things Fall Apart'
Kygo x Whitney Houston - 'Higher Love'
Marshmello ft. Chvrches - 'Here With Me'
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser - 'Raise A Hallelujah'
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West - 'Nobody'
Lauren Daigle - 'Rescue'
For King & Country - 'God Only Knows'
Kanye West - 'Follow God'
Top Gospel Song:
Kirk Franklin - 'Love Theory'
Kanye West - 'Closed on Sunday'
Kanye West - 'Follow God'
Kanye West 'On God'
Kanye West - 'Selah'