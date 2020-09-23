Billboard Music Awards 2020: Check out the complete nominations list here

With the awards season having picked up amid COVID-19 pandemic, the next in line is Billboard Music Awards 2020. The nominations for the music awards were out yesterday and a few obvious names cropped up in the list.

Rapper Post Malone leads with 16 to his credit followed by Lil Nas X at 13, Billie Eilish and Khalid in a tie at 12 and BTS that bagged two nods.

Check out the full list of nominations for Billboard Music Awards 2020:

Top Artist:

Billie Eilish

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top New Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Roddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted):

Mariah Carey

Luke Combs

Lil Nas X

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift

Top Male Artist:

DaBaby

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Ed Sheeran

Top Female Artist:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:

BTS

Dan + Shay

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Drake

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Khalid

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

DaBaby

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Jonas Brothers

Khalid

Lizzo

Shawn Mendes

Post Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted):

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

GOT7

Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:

Elton John

Metallica

P!nk

The Rolling Stones

Ed Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Lizzo

Summer Walker

The Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:

B2K

Janet Jackson

Khalid

Top Rap Artist:

DaBaby

Juice WRLD

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Roddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:

Cardi B

City Girls

Megan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:

Drake

Post Malone

Travis Scott

Top Country Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Dan + Shay

Maren Morris

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

Top Country Tour:

Eric Church

Florida Georgia Line

George Strait

Top Rock Artist:

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Tool

twenty one pilots

Top Rock Tour:

Elton John

Metallica

The Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

Romeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

Avicii

The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Illenium

Marshmello

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Elevation Worship

For King & Country

Hillsong United

Kanye West

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Billie Eilish - 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'

Ariana Grande - 'Thank U, Next'

Khalid - 'Free Spirit'

Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

Taylor Swift - 'Lover'

Top Soundtrack:

Aladdin

Descendants 3

Frozen II

K-12 by Melanie Martinez

The Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:

Beyoncé - 'Homecoming: The Live Album'

Justin Bieber - 'Changes'

Chris Brown - 'Indigo'

Khalid - 'Free Spirit'

Summer Walker - 'Over It'

Top Rap Album:

DaBaby - 'Kirk'

Juice WRLD - 'Death Race For Love'

Post Malone - 'Hollywood’s Bleeding'

Roddy Ricch - 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'

Young Thug - 'So Much Fun'

Top Country Album:

Kane Brown - 'Experiment'

Luke Combs - 'What You See Is What You Get'

Maren Morris - 'Girl'

Thomas Rhett - 'Center Point Road'

Morgan Wallen - 'If I Know Me'

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers - 'III'

Slipknot - 'We Are Not Your Kind'

Tame Impala - 'The Slow Rush'

Tool - 'Fear Inoculum'

Vampire Weekend - 'Father of the Bride'

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin & Bad Bunny - 'Oasis'

Farruko - 'Gangalee'

Maluma - '11:11'

Romeo Santos - 'Utopía'

Sech - 'Sueños'

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

Avicii - 'Tim'

The Chainsmokers - 'World War Joy'

Illenium - 'Ascend'

Marshmello - 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'

Alan Walker - 'Different World'

Top Christian Album:

Bethel Music - 'Victory: Recorded Live'

Casting Crowns - 'Only Jesus'

Hillsong United - 'People'

Skillet - 'Victorious'

Kanye West - 'Jesus is King'

Top Gospel Album:

Kirk Franklin - 'Long Live Love'

Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers - 'Goshen'

William McDowell - 'The Cry: A Live Worship Experience'

Sunday Service Choir - 'Jesus Is Born'

Kanye West - 'Jesus is King'

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'

Top Streaming Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake- 'No Guidance'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'

Lil Tecca - 'Ran$om'

Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Top Selling Song:

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Billie Eilish - 'bad guy'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Blake Shelton - 'God’s Country'

Top Radio Song:

Lewis Capaldi - 'Someone You Loved'

Jonas Brothers - 'Sucker'

Khalid - 'Talk'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don’t Care'

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted):

Chris Brown ft. Drake -'No Guidance'

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello - 'Señorita'

Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber - 'I Don’t Care'

Top R&B Song:

Chris Brown ft. Drake - 'No Guidance'

Doja Cat & Tyga - 'Juicy'

Khalid - 'Talk'

Lizzo - 'Good As Hell'

The Weeknd - 'Heartless'

Top Rap Song:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus - 'Old Town Road'

Lil Tecca - 'Ran$om'

Lizzo - 'Truth Hurts'

Post Malone & Swae Lee - 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:

Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber - '10,000 Hours'

Maren Morris - 'The Bones'

Old Dominion - 'One Man Band'

Blake Shelton - 'God’s Country'

Morgan Wallen - 'Whiskey Glasses'

Top Rock Song:

Imagine Dragons - 'Bad Liar'

Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker - 'I Think I’m Okay'

Panic! At The Disco - 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'

Twenty One Pilots - 'Chlorine'

Twenty One Pilots - 'The Hype'

Top Latin Song:

Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin - 'China'

Bad Bunny & Tainy - 'Callaita'

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow - 'Con Calma'

Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny - 'No Me Conoce'

Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA - 'Otro Trago'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin - 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)'

Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee - 'Close To Me'

Illenium & Jon Bellion - 'Good Things Fall Apart'

Kygo x Whitney Houston - 'Higher Love'

Marshmello ft. Chvrches - 'Here With Me'

Top Christian Song:

Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser - 'Raise A Hallelujah'

Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West - 'Nobody'

Lauren Daigle - 'Rescue'

For King & Country - 'God Only Knows'

Kanye West - 'Follow God'

Top Gospel Song:

Kirk Franklin - 'Love Theory'

Kanye West - 'Closed on Sunday'

Kanye West - 'Follow God'

Kanye West 'On God'

Kanye West - 'Selah'