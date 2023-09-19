Bill Maher reverses course, postpones Real Time return amid WGA negotiations

Bill Maher, the provocative American comedian and host of HBO's Real Time, has announced a delay in the return of his popular political talk show. This comes days after he announced he will bring back the show sans writers. This is being seen as a quick about-turn. Currently, Hollywood is embroiled in labour disputes, which have not only disrupted the entertainment industry but also raised questions about the role of influential figures like Maher in such times.

Maher initially earned the ire of WGA (Writers Guild of America), one of the two striking organisations, when he declared his intention to bring back Real Time without its usual cadre of writers. This decision was made in response to the WGA strike that began in May, leaving many in the industry uncertain about the fate of their projects. Maher, himself a WGA member, claimed was torn between his loyalty to the striking writers and his concern for the show's staff members who were struggling financially during the strike.

In a statement shared on X, Maher expressed empathy for the writers' important issues and concerns but also highlighted the plight of many "below-the-line staff members who faced financial hardship. He said that he recognised that Real Time without writers would be far from its usual self but was determined to keep the show's core element intact — a candid and unscripted panel discussion aimed at cutting through the political noise and partisanship.

A change of heart amid negotiations

However, Maher took a dramatic turn when news broke that the WGA and the studios had agreed to return to the negotiating table. In light of this development, Maher decided to postpone Real Time's return, stating his hope that the negotiations would finally lead to a resolution.

"My decision to return to work was made when it seemed nothing was happening and there was no end in sight to this strike. Now that both sides have agreed to go back to the negotiating table I’m going to delay the return of Real Time, for now, and hope they can finally get this done," he wrote on X.

This decision sparked discussions and debates within the industry. Some applauded Maher for his willingness to stand in solidarity with the striking writers and his belief in the importance of their cause. Others questioned whether his initial decision to return without writers was a breach of strike rules and whether the delay was prompted by external pressure.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE