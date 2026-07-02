BIFAN 2026: 30th edition set to showcase record 321 films

The 30th Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) has begun with its most ambitious edition yet, bringing together filmmakers and cinema lovers from around the world. It will celebrate three decades of cinema with immersive experiences and global premieres, further cementing its reputation as one of Asia's premier film festivals.
New era of BIFAN with 321 films
This year's BIFAN features 321 films from 50 countries, including dozens of world and international premieres spanning horror, fantasy, science fiction, thrillers and experimental cinema. BIFAN, which marks its 30th anniversary this year, will take place in venues across Bucheon, Gyeonggi, through July 12.
Alongside traditional screenings, the festival is spotlighting AI-powered storytelling, XR experiences and emerging filmmakers through newly introduced sections. The milestone edition also welcomes internationally acclaimed filmmakers, actors and industry professionals, making the anniversary celebration one of the festival's most diverse and star-studded events to date.
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Under the slogan "New era, new skin", this year's event will showcase features and shorts from 50 countries, including 93 films that will make their world premiere. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, the film fest will launch a new section called "Asian Genre Films 99", a three-year project to map the landscape of Asian genre cinema.
A special section will be dedicated to French sci-fi films to mark both the film fest's 30th anniversary and the 140th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Korea and France this year.
All about BIFAN
The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN) is South Korea's largest genre film festival, held annually in the cultural hub of Bucheon, just west of Seoul.
BIFAN stands out from mainstream counterparts like the Busan International Film Festival by embracing the rowdier, pulpier, and more imaginative edges of cinema. It is Asia's premiere celebration of genre movies, drawing international fans, cult-favourite directors, and industry professionals.