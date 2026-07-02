/Diljit Dosanjh responds to fan's CJP protest query: 'I'm an artiste, not a politician'

Singer Diljit Dosanjh is creating buzz once again after his recent live session went viral in regard to his reaction to the query by a fan on the ongoing CJP protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Diljit Dosanjh's remarks have since gone viral, reigniting conversations about celebrities' roles in political and social issues.

Diljit Dosanjh's response to CJP protest query

Recently, Diljit Dosanjh conducted an Instagram Live session with his fans, in which he answered several questions. However, one of the fans asked about the CJP (Cockroach Janta Party) protest at Jantar Mantar and asked, "Bro, Jantar Mantar protest baare…(say something about the Jantar Mantar protest).”

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To this, Diljit responded, half in Punjabi and half in English. “What protest is this at Jantar Mantar? Bro, keep me away from these protests and all.” The singer then paused and added, “I am an artist. I am not a politician.”

He further said, "I don’t know what you think of me. See, everything cannot be put right. Jo protest kar rahe hain, unhe mubarakan, aur jinke layi protest ho rahi hai, unhe vi mubarakan. (Whoever is protesting, congratulations to them. Whoever the protest is against, congratulations to them too). I have no idea what it is about.” The interaction has since generated widespread discussion, once again highlighting the ongoing debate over whether entertainers should remain apolitical or use their platforms to address social and political concerns.

Diljit Dosanjh's latest film

Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen in the Bollywood film Main Vaapas Aaunga, which was released in cinemas in June. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali and with music by AR Rahman, the film has earned immense acclaim for the performance by the cast.

Apart from Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Vedang Raina, Sharvari, Naseeruddin Shah, Sayani Gupta, Rajat Kapoor, among others.