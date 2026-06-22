/Diljit Dosanjh's San Francisco show disrupted after pro-Khalistan activist enters stage | Watch

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura World Tour stop in San Francisco saw a brief yet unexpected disruption after a pro-Khalistan activist allegedly breached security and got on the stage during the live concert at the Chase Center.

Several visuals from the venue went viral across social media platforms, which showcase a man carrying a Khalistan flag making his way onto the stage while Dosanjh was performing before the audience. However, the incident did not escalate as security personnel quickly intervened and escorted the individual away.

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Diljit Dosanjh's concert interrupted

The now viral videos show singer Dosanjh noticing the protester near him and immediately stepping aside while security officials restrained the man.

Despite the disturbance, the singer chose not to stop the performance and continued the show once the matter was handled. Other clips shared online also show the local law enforcement officers taking the individual into custody outside the venue.

The incident happened during one of the final North American shows of Dosanjh's Aura World Tour. The singer had scheduled back-to-back performances at San Francisco's Chase Center on June 20 and June 21.

Diljit Dosanjh's previous controversy

This incident comes months after similar incidents involving pro-Khalistan supporters happened at some of Dosanjh's overseas concerts. Earlier this year, a group of attendees allegedly raised separatist slogans and displayed Khalistan flags during one of his Canadian performances.

Following the incident, Dosanjh addressed the controversy on Instagram Stories, saying, "Standing outside and protesting, anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated."