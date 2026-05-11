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Diljit Dosanjh speaks out after pro-Khalistan protestors removed from concert

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: May 11, 2026, 21:11 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 21:11 IST
Diljit Dosanjh speaks out after pro-Khalistan protestors removed from concert

Diljit Dosanjh Photograph: (Instagram/@Diljit Dosanjh)

Story highlights

Diljit Dosanjh has spoken out about the recent concert controversy. During one of his concert recently, pro-Khalistan flags were raised, and the singer had to ask the security to remove the protestors from the venue. 

Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence over the recent incident involving Khalistan supporters that took place during his concert in Canada. Dosanjh, who is touring with his Aura Tour, was performing live when some protestors waved pro-Khalistani flags, and the singer addressed them and asked his security team to remove them from the venue.

Now, on May 11, Diljit has addressed the controversy on his Instagram Stories, stating he would not tolerate anyone causing trouble for his fans during his concerts.

What Diljit Dosanjh said

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh halts Calgary concert, asks pro-Khalistan supporters to leave

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore. Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji).”

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What’s the controversy about?

In October 2025, Diljit appeared as a celebrity contestant on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Amitabh hailed him ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) for his efforts towards relief during the floods. After the episode was aired, Diljit reportedly received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, linked to the pro-Khalistan movement.

Also read: Diljit Dosanjh breaks silence on becoming Punjab's political face

According to reports, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh’s feet. The group claimed that on 31 October 1984, Amitabh “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood).” The Bollywood veteran had denied the allegations.

As Diljit appeared on KBC, SFJ threatened to disrupt his future concerts. The singer-actor, in his post also advocated for peace and wrote, “I will always keep talking about love. For me, this Earth is one. My Guru says, ‘Ik Onkar.’ I was born on this earth, I got my life from this land and one day I will return to this soil. So, there is only love from my side for everyone, even if someone gets jealous of me or trolls me. I will always spread the message of love. I have always done so. I don’t care how anyone feels about it,” he said.

About the Author

Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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