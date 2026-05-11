/Diljit Dosanjh speaks out after pro-Khalistan protestors removed from concert

Diljit Dosanjh has broken his silence over the recent incident involving Khalistan supporters that took place during his concert in Canada. Dosanjh, who is touring with his Aura Tour, was performing live when some protestors waved pro-Khalistani flags, and the singer addressed them and asked his security team to remove them from the venue.

Now, on May 11, Diljit has addressed the controversy on his Instagram Stories, stating he would not tolerate anyone causing trouble for his fans during his concerts.

What Diljit Dosanjh said

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Taking to his Instagram Stories, the singer wrote in Punjabi, “Standing outside and protesting — anyone can do that. But if you try to come inside and harass my fans, that will not be tolerated. If someone brings a banner or a flag, it usually means they want to show where they’ve come from and that they support me. But if you’re standing outside with the same banner abusing my fans, and then try to come inside and do the same thing, that will not be tolerated.”

He went on to add, “This is not about any banner or flag — the real issue is your intention behind it. I told security that anyone trying to disrupt the program should be picked up and thrown out. I never said anything against any banner, so don’t spread fake narratives. I’ve been avoiding this issue since last year — but not anymore. Thank you. Love & peace (peace sign emoji).”

What’s the controversy about?

In October 2025, Diljit appeared as a celebrity contestant on KBC 17 and touched host Amitabh Bachchan’s feet. Amitabh hailed him ‘Punjab da puttar’ (Punjab’s son) for his efforts towards relief during the floods. After the episode was aired, Diljit reportedly received threats from the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) group, linked to the pro-Khalistan movement.

According to reports, SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun alleged that Diljit “insulted every victim, every widow, and every orphan of the 1984 Sikh Genocide” by touching Amitabh’s feet. The group claimed that on 31 October 1984, Amitabh “publicly incited mobs with the slogan ‘Khoon Ka Badla Khoon’ (Blood for Blood).” The Bollywood veteran had denied the allegations.