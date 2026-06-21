LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana to Diljit Dosanjh: Bollywood actors who’re also singers

Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana to Diljit Dosanjh: Bollywood actors who’re also singers

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 20:39 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 20:39 IST

On one hand, these actors don’t miss a beat in serving compelling performances on-screen, and on the other hand, they just know how to rule hearts with their deep vocals!

Actors who are singers
1 / 6

Actors who are singers

Bollywood features a stunning range of actors who are also singers, who have often lent their vocals to emotive, romantic tracks and Punjabi raps too. On this note, here’s looking at actors who have stunned the audience with their singing drive.

Aparshakti Khurana
2 / 6

Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti Khurana, beyond ruling hearts with his screen performances, has also left audiences music-struck with his ability to blend traditional Punjabi elements with contemporary sounds. His songs, including Zaroor, Kudiye Ni, Tere Piche and Lafzaan, among others, struck the right chord among the audience and continue to be must-haves in their playlists.

Vedang Raina
3 / 6

Vedang Raina

Vedang Raina has clearly been winning hearts with a string of memorable performances, and in addition to that, the actor is swooning his admirers with his singing talent, lending his voice to tracks such as the Jigra title track, Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka and the latest chartbuster, Maskara from Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Aditya Roy Kapur:
4 / 6

Aditya Roy Kapur:

Aditya Roy Kapur made his singing debut with the Ishq Ya Tharak song from Metro..In Dino, mesmerising the audience with his ability to bring a moment alive with his soulful vocals - and honestly, it worked!

Diljit Dosanjh
5 / 6

Diljit Dosanjh

The international singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh has often left a loud impact with his hits like Lover, GOAT, Hass Hass, Ikk Kudi and more, and he recently won hearts with his acting stint in Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Farhan Akhtar
6 / 6

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar made his singing debut with Rock On! and continued showcasing his singing prowess with Senorita from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do from Dil Dhadakne Do and more.

Trending Photo

Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana to Diljit Dosanjh: Bollywood actors who’re also singers
6

Vedang Raina, Aparshakti Khurana to Diljit Dosanjh: Bollywood actors who’re also singers

A Hundred Memories to Snowdrop: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Heo Nam Jun
8

A Hundred Memories to Snowdrop: 7 Must-watch k-dramas of Heo Nam Jun

Father's Day 2026: SRK, Ajay Devgn and more stars who prove family comes first
6

Father's Day 2026: SRK, Ajay Devgn and more stars who prove family comes first

International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood celebrities mark ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ with effective yoga sessions
9

International Yoga Day 2026: Bollywood celebrities mark ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’ with effective yoga sessions

Father's Day watchlist: K-dramas that celebrate unforgettable father-child bonds
7

Father's Day watchlist: K-dramas that celebrate unforgettable father-child bonds