/Flex X Cop 2 teaser: Ahn Bo Hyun returns with more, action and twists | Watch

One of the highly anticipated South Korean dramas, Flex X Cop, is back with season 2. Much to the excitement of fans, the makers dropped the teaser of the show offering a glimpse of Ahn Bo Hyun's return as chaebol-turned-detective Ji Yi Soo. With a new challenge, a new action, and a former police academy instructor, how they solve cases is the main premise. Let's delve in to know the verdict of netizens for the teaser.

Teaser of Flex X Cop 2

The teaser showcases Ji Yo Soo crossing borders on a luxury private jet with his Violent Crimes Unit 1

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teammates Park Joon Young (played by Kang Sang Jun) and Choi Kyung Jin (played Kim Shin Bi). In addition, he calls in a helicopter saying, "I need to use that helicopter. I have to catch some killers." Followed by a high-octane action car chase scene.

But the main twist is the arrival of new leader Joo Hye Ra, which keeps Ji Yi Soo on her toes. Will they both be able to work together or have a face-off with every case?

Netizens' reaction

Soon after the release of teaser, fans took to social media platforms to express their excitement seeing

Ahn Bo Hyun on the small screen after quite some time. One user wrote, "Wait, so #FlexXCop2 is going international for an episode, #JungEunchae is going to kick b***, and #YooSeungHo is joining the cast. It’s about time. He’s been away from our screens for too long. Can’t freaking wait. #AhnBohyun #FlexXCop."

Another X user wrote, "Here it comes!!! Team Detective 1 is about to make a comeback, investigating, interrogating, and hunting down the bad guys in a super rich, spectacular style ala Jin Yi Soo. Levelled up for sure, guaranteed to be fun. And the chemistry between hyung Bo Hyun and hyung Eun Chae is so good. The action scenes are insanely cool, bro. #FlexxCop2."

"I'm literally obsessed with jin isoo's hair in flex x cop 2, he's so much hotter and gives such a fresh vibe. it's over for me. I'm so impatient to see bohyun again", wrote the third user.