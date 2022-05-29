Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' takes box office by storm, enters the 100 crore club

Kartik Aaryan starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is unstopabble! As it was expected, Anees Bazmee's horror comedy-drama has won the audience's hearts and the box office numbers are the proof. Within two weeks, the movie has finally crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office.



The movie continues earning a big number across the country from the first day of its release. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared smashing box office numbers on Twitter.



''#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is on a winning streak, hits double digits on [second] Sat… Remains the first choice of moviegoers, eclipses biz of new films… National chains witness growth, mass circuits super-strong… [Week 2] Fri 6.52 cr, Sat 11.35 cr. Total: ₹ 109.92 cr. #India biz,'' he tweeted.

The movie raked in Rs 11.35 crore on Saturday and took the total number to Rs 109.92 cr.

The movie also becomes the biggest Bollywood opener of this year by raking in 14 crores.



Despite tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Anek', the movie remained the first choice for all the moviegoers who were impressed by the Kartik and Tabu's outstanding performances and peppy songs.

The sequel was released at a time when Bollywood big-budget films were struggling at the box office.

Released on the same day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad' has miserably tanked at the box office. On the eighth day of its release, the movie sold only 20 tickets across the country with an earning of Rs 4,420, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar led superhit drama of the same name. The 2007 movie was helmed by Priyadarshan, meanwhile, this one is directed by Bazmee.