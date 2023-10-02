Beyoncé announces Renaissance World Tour film; watch the trailer here

Beyoncé, the global music sensation, is taking her fans on a captivating journey as she prepares to release Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in theatres on December 1. The project provides an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at her Renaissance World Tour, which recently concluded its last stop in Kansas City, Missouri.

The film, according to an official synopsis, "accentuates the journey of Renaissance World Tour, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden and to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri." It aims to capture Beyoncé's unwavering dedication, creative genius, and mission to establish her legacy and master her craft. The tour, which received immense acclaim, touched the hearts of more than 2.7 million fans worldwide.

The trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé was unveiled shortly after her tour's conclusion and offers a glimpse into the spectacular production. Beyoncé's behind-the-scenes moments, electrifying performances, and her family life take centre stage in the captivating footage.

In the trailer, the "Halo" singer expresses, "When I am performing, I am nothing but free," while scenes of her with her three children, Blue Ivy Carter (11), and twins Sir and Rumi Carter (6), grace the screen. Beyoncé's goal for the tour was to create a space where everyone could feel liberated and free from judgment.

"I feel liberated. I have transitioned into a new animal," Beyoncé reflects in the two-minute video, showcasing her unwavering commitment to her craft.

The Renaissance World Tour marked Beyoncé's first solo concert series in seven years and was launched at the Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. The tour's setlist featured tracks from her seventh studio album "Renaissance," including "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," "Pure/Honey," and "Plastic Off the Sofa," along with timeless hits from her illustrious career, including "Crazy in Love," "Partition," and "Love on Top."

A standout moment during the tour was when Beyoncé was joined onstage by her daughter, Blue Ivy, for special performances of "My Power" and "Black Parade."

Tickets for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé are now available for purchase.

