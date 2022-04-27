'Barbie' world! Margot Robbie's first look unveiled, movie to release next year

Margot Robbie is in the Barbie world!



After a much wait, finally, the first look of Robbie from the highly-anticipated live-action film, centred on the famous doll line is out.

On Wednesday, at Las Vegas’ CinemaCon event, Warner Bros. released the first image of Margot in the Barbie look along with the release date.



The movie will release on July 21, 2023, in theatres.

'Spider-Man' sequels and Bad Bunny kick off buoyant CinemaCon summit

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first look of Margot from the movie on their social media handles with a caption, reading, ''#BARBIE July 21, 2023, Only in theatres.''

In the picture released, Margot is looking absolutely stunning as a Mattel doll, donning a retro look with a polka-dotted hairband and blue halter top and is smiling with all hearts as she sits in her iconic bubble pink Chevrolet Corvette convertible.

"Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child's journey to self-discovery," Robbie, who will also co-produce the film, said in a statement at the time.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns for 'riot' in multiverse 'Dr Strange'



Helmed by Greta Gerwig, the movie also has a star-studded cast. Apart from Margot, the movie will also feature Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, and Simu Liu among others.

Plot details have been kept under wraps. Greta will also co-write the movie’s script with Noah Baumbach

The movie production began earlier this year in London, UK.