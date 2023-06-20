Who will win? It's Tom Cruise vs Christopher Nolan at box office this July

After facing some complications over the release date, Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is all set to release on 12 July 2023. Soon after that on July 21, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie will also hit the theatres.



As per several reports, Tom Cruise is in a battle with Christopher Nolan over IMAX theatres. Tom Cruise is coming out with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which recently had its world premiere in Rome.



On the other hand, Christopher Nolan is ready with Oppenheimer starring Cillian Murphy, also known as Tommy Shelby. The reason for this cold war is that most of the income streams from these premium IMAX theatres, so it becomes crucial for directors and producers to make sure that their movie occupies a good IMAX screen time.



Oppenheimer being released on July 21 means Tom Cruise will only stay in the IMAX theatres for roughly nine days. This gets even more twisted because the release date for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been changed four times by Paramount Pictures before finally deciding on the final date.



The hype for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is unreal. It's quite unfortunate that because of the tiff between Cruise and Nolan, Barbie can only settle with standard theatres. Barbie's trailer was released recently and instantly made fans shop for all things pink.

Nolan reportedly shot Oppenheimer on IMAX cameras. He has a history of shooting his movies on IMAX cameras since 2008, like with The Dark Knight. His movie is expected to spend at least four weeks in IMAX theatres and as per sources, Cruise is trying to negotiate and “split the screens".

Several reports suggest that Cruise’s latest Mission: Impossible movie will be a huge success just like his 2022 movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The film received rave reviews at its world premiere in Rome.

Apart from IMAX, Tom Cruise has also set his eyes on Dolby Cinemas, so it will be very hard for Barbie to reserve a spot in these premium theatres for at least four weeks. Given the hype and craze, Greta Gerwig’s movie is expected to gross a significant amount at the global box office even without premium theatres and doesn't need a good screen to prove that it's a good movie.



Even though Barbie is face to face in competition with Oppenheimer because of the same release date; it's not exactly a bad thing. Actual competition still lies between Tom Cruise and Christopher Nolan. Jared Comess, vice president of marketing and public relations at Paragon Entertainment Group, which owns the movie chain Paragon Theaters, said, "However, having two genres of film — in this case, a serious historical drama going up against a comedy based on a popular kid’s toy — can be good for business. It ensures there are options for all types of audiences."

