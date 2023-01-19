BAFTA Nominations 2023: All Quite On The Western Front dominates the nominations; check full list here

BAFTA Nominations 2023: The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has released its list of nominations for the year 2023. The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh, has been nominated for 10 Baftas, following the film's success at the Golden Globes last week and indicated that it may do well at the Oscar nominations as well are to be announced next Tuesday. This year’s Bafta ceremony will take place on Sunday, 19 February, with the SAG awards taking place the following week on Sunday, February 26th. Oscar nominations are set to arrive on 24 January.

Here is the full list of BAFTA nominees in all categories here:

BAFTA Nominations 2023: The top nominees

14 - All Quiet On The Western Front

10 - Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin

9 - Elvis

5 - Tár

4 - Aftersun, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Best film

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Outstanding British film

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian And Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Leading actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Ana De Armas, Blonde

Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Leading actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Supporting actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Supporting actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Director

All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger

The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh

Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert

Tár, Todd Field

The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Film not in the English language

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet GirlDocumentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Animated film

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Original screenplay

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Original score

All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

BAFTA Nominations 2023: Cinematography