BAFTA Nominations 2023: All Quite On The Western Front dominates the nominations; check full list here
Story highlights
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Netflix's All Quiet On The Western Front leads the field at this year's Bafta Film Awards, with 14 nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations. Check the full list of nominees here:
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Netflix's All Quiet On The Western Front leads the field at this year's Bafta Film Awards, with 14 nominations, followed by Everything Everywhere All At Once with 10 nominations. Check the full list of nominees here:
BAFTA Nominations 2023: The British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) has released its list of nominations for the year 2023. The Banshees of Inisherin, directed by Martin McDonagh, has been nominated for 10 Baftas, following the film's success at the Golden Globes last week and indicated that it may do well at the Oscar nominations as well are to be announced next Tuesday. This year’s Bafta ceremony will take place on Sunday, 19 February, with the SAG awards taking place the following week on Sunday, February 26th. Oscar nominations are set to arrive on 24 January.
Here is the full list of BAFTA nominees in all categories here:
BAFTA Nominations 2023: The top nominees
14 - All Quiet On The Western Front
10 - Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin
9 - Elvis
5 - Tár
4 - Aftersun, The Batman, Top Gun: Maverick, The Whale and Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Best film
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tár
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Outstanding British film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian And Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Leading actress
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Ana De Armas, Blonde
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Leading actor
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Supporting actor
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward, Empire of Light
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Supporting actress
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Director
All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger
The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh
Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook
Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert
Tár, Todd Field
The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Film not in the English language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision To Leave
The Quiet GirlDocumentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Animated film
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Original screenplay
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Original score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
BAFTA Nominations 2023: Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Top Gun: Maverick