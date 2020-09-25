BAFTA announces new guidelines to increase diversity in voting, membership and campaigning processes

BAFTA New Guidelines - British Academy of Film & Television Arts are revising their guidelines for nominations. BAFTA has now announced more than 120 changes to its voting, membership and campaigning processes, as it published the findings of its in-depth, independently verified Awards Review. Unanimously approved by the BAFTA Board, the changes signal, per a press release, “the beginning of a significant cultural shift in BAFTA as it also challenges the industry to address the serious lack of opportunity and equality.”

On the membership front, BAFTA will implement a series of steps to ensure a more representative and inclusive membership that, according to their statement, “reflects today’s British society. The BAFTA Steering Group has identified this as necessary for the long-term success and relevance of BAFTA as a leading industry body as it continues to drive change across the industry.”

At least 1,000 new voting members will be added over the next two years.

To increase the diversity of BAFTA’s membership, targets will be introduced and published based on the findings of the Membership Survey. BAFTA will introduce a range of measures to address financial issues surrounding membership fees for both new applicants and existing members.

Changes will be made to enable members with disabilities greater access and ability to attend screenings and events. BAFTA is introducing “bespoke conscious voter training,” required for all voting members, which “will help voters navigate and recognize the wider societal influences that can impact the voting process. BAFTA’s Film Awards celebrate excellence in film. In order to aid members, conscious voter training will include broader advice on what excellence means to BAFTA.”

This training will be rolled out in advance of Round 1 voting for the 2021 Film Awards. All long-listing and nominating jury chairs and members will undergo the same training.

Significant changes to Film Awards voting have been implemented across all categories. A key aim is to expand the viewership of all entered films, ensuring members consider more films and create a level playing field for all entrants.