BAFTA: 2500 new members added since 2000

The British Academy has roped in 2500 creatives from across film, games and TV worldwide since the year 2000. Now the total number of global BAFTA members stands at more than 11,500. The current ratio between genders is 42:58 female to male. This includes 16 per cent from under-represented ethnic groups – seven per cent with a disability and 12 per cent LGBTQIA+.

The British Academy that organises BAFTA revealed that they took a conscious effort to make changes post all-white performances and all-male directing nominees in the year 2000. BAFTA said it was looking to focus on “recruiting from under-represented groups.”

Last year, BAFTA launched a new membership tier BAFTA Connect for emerging and mid-level creatives. This year, BAFTA Connect Directory was launched to facilitate introductions and recognition among its wider membership, to help tackle the ongoing crew shortages and skills gaps, and enable new creative collaborations.

