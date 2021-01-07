'Bachchan Pandey': Akshay Kumar begins filming, shares first look

Akshay Kumar's most-awaited movie, 'Bachchan Pandey' is finally on floors. The cast of the movie kicked off shooting for the film in the New Year in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.



On Thursday, Kumar took to his social media and treated fans with the first look of his character. He is playing a gangster in the film. ''New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look'', Akshay wrote. The movie will be his 10th collaboration with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala.

From the picture, we can say Akshay is once again back in his action avatar. He can be seen wearing a black shirt with golden chains and a scarf wrapped around his forehead, while he sits on the hood of a car with an intense expression on his face.

Before Kumar, Kriti who will be seen playing the lead in the movie shared her picture posing with a clapboard alongside the director Farhad Samji on the set.



As per reports, Akshay's plays a gangster who aspires to be an actor, while Kriti Sanon essays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of becoming a film director.

The film also stars, Arshad Warsi, Jacqueline Fernandes and Pankaj Tripathi. Helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie is expected to release in 2021.