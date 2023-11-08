Ashley Graham recreates 'Just looking like a wow' trend all thanks to Ranveer Singh

American supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to jump on to the viral 'Just looking like a wow' trend on social media. Ashley credited Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh for making her create a reel on the viral trend.



During her visit to Mumbai for the Jio World Plaza launch, where she walked the ramp, Ashley shot a fun video using viral audio.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Ashley is seen wearing a gold-toned Banarasi brocade saree and lip-syncing to the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”



She captioned the post, “Ranveer Singh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow.”

Among the responses to her post, actress Sameera Reddy wrote, “International Waoooooo," while Ranveer Singh himself responded by saying that Graham's reel "made my day".