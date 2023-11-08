Ashley Graham recreates 'Just looking like a wow' trend all thanks to Ranveer Singh
Ashley credited Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh for making her create a reel on the viral trend.
American supermodel and TV presenter Ashley Graham is the latest celebrity to jump on to the viral 'Just looking like a wow' trend on social media. Ashley credited Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh for making her create a reel on the viral trend.
During her visit to Mumbai for the Jio World Plaza launch, where she walked the ramp, Ashley shot a fun video using viral audio.
In the video shared on her Instagram page, Ashley is seen wearing a gold-toned Banarasi brocade saree and lip-syncing to the viral lines, “So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow.”
She captioned the post, “Ranveer Singh told me to do it!!! Just looking like a wow.”
Among the responses to her post, actress Sameera Reddy wrote, “International Waoooooo," while Ranveer Singh himself responded by saying that Graham's reel "made my day".
The 'Just Looking Like a Wow' trend went viral on Instagram all thanks to a Delhi-based woman named Jasmeen Kaur. The video showed Kaur repeatedly using the phrase "just looking like a wow" to express admiration for the clothing collection available at her store.
The trend caught on soon enough with several netizens recreating the viral phrase, including Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra and Bhumi Pednekar creating their own version of the trend.