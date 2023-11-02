Nick Jonas uses viral catchphrase 'just looking like a wow' to compliment Priyanka Chopra's look 

The viral catchphrase of the season- 'Just looking like a wow' - has travelled to LA, it seems. Singer Nick Jonas used the phrase to compliment his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her latest post. On Thursday, the singer-actor praised Priyanka's recent look from the star-studded Jio World Plaza launch in Mumbai. While Priyanka did not walk the red carpet at the event on Tuesday, she did attend the event and posed with celebrities such as Katrina Kaif and Sonali Bendre at the afterparty.

For the event, Priyanka Chopra wore an embellished neon green Sabyasachi saree for the event, which she paired with a matching velvet blouse. The actor's pictures were shared on Instagram by her stylist Ami Patel. Nick shared one of the images on his Instagram page and captioned it as “So beautiful, so elegant... just looking like a wow.”

‘Just looking like a wow’ trend



If you are on Instagram you must seen numerous reels in recent weeks featuring the 'just looking like a wow' audio. Jumping on the viral trend, even Deepika Padukone recently made a reel using the same audio. Dressed in a shimmery ensemble, she turned the selfie camera on herself as she lip-synced to the trending audio.

Not only celebs, but cricketers are also following the trend. Recently, cricketer K L Rahul commented on one of the photos of his wife, actor Athiya Shetty'on Instagram. He wrote, “So beautiful... so elegant... just looking like a wow!"



Ranveer Singh, while hosting the Jio World Plaza fashion show, used the phrase to compliment Nita Ambani much to the delight of the audience.



The phrase can be credited to Delhi-based businesswoman Jasmeen Kaur who runs an apparel business in the city. Jasmeen used these lines to describe one of the products in her shop during a live video. The phrase- unique and catchy- became viral in no time.