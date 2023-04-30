Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite for White House Correspondents' Dinner
Arnold Schwarzenegger and DeVito worked together in the films like Twins (1988), and The Last Action Hero (1993) among others.
A sweet reunion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The biggest political night was a starry affair, and the night was kicked off by the actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, who came together for the annual event.
The Terminator actor and former California governor started the night on a soft note with a pre-recorded video that also featured Arnold's pony Lulu and his donkey Whisky.
The video started with Schwarzenegger's speech, in which he thanked the press for their constant pursuit, as per People.
"You're actually doing the people's work. You're the ally of the people. So never, ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public,'' Schwarzenegger says in the video.
Opening message from Arnold @Schwarzenegger, with @DannyDeVito appearance. #WHCD #nerdProm pic.twitter.com/9eJlkDKPQB— CSPAN (@cspan) April 30, 2023
Later in the video, Danny, Pony Lulu and Donkey Wisky joined him. "I'm very proud of all of you. And it's not just me and it's also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we're all proud of you!" said Schwarzenegger as DeVito fed the animals.
"I come over here and I'm going to get bit by a horse. That's the finger, ouch!" DeVito jokes, as Schwarzenegger pampers Lulu, "Good girl, good girl."
Schwarzenegger and DeVito worked together in the films like Twins(1988), The Last Action Hero (1993), and Junior (1994). Apart from their professional front, they have maintained a close friendship over the years.
Apart from Schwarzenegger and Danny, many Hollywood personalities attended the night in their fashion best. Celebrities like Julia Fox, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen were among the attendees.