Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunite for White House Correspondents' Dinner

A sweet reunion at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The biggest political night was a starry affair, and the night was kicked off by the actors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito, who came together for the annual event. The Terminator actor and former California governor started the night on a soft note with a pre-recorded video that also featured Arnold's pony Lulu and his donkey Whisky. The video started with Schwarzenegger's speech, in which he thanked the press for their constant pursuit, as per People.

"You're actually doing the people's work. You're the ally of the people. So never, ever stop shining a light on the truth and informing the public,'' Schwarzenegger says in the video.

Later in the video, Danny, Pony Lulu and Donkey Wisky joined him. "I'm very proud of all of you. And it's not just me and it's also Lulu and Whisky and my twin brother Danny DeVito, we're all proud of you!" said Schwarzenegger as DeVito fed the animals.



"I come over here and I'm going to get bit by a horse. That's the finger, ouch!" DeVito jokes, as Schwarzenegger pampers Lulu, "Good girl, good girl."