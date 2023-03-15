Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh to co-star in romantic film We Live in Time

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh are in talks to star in a love story titled We Live in Time. The film has John Crowley on board to helm the project. The screenplay is by playwright Nick Payne.

It's a film by StudioCanal and Benedict Cumberbatch banner Sunny March. Makers are keeping the plot under wraps for the time being. Filming on the project is tentatively scheduled for later this year.

Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh were recently seen together as they presented an award at the Oscars 2023 ceremony.

Florence Pugh was last seen in Dont Worry Darling. She will next be seen in Netflix period drama The Wonder, and Morgan Freeman starrer A Good Person (which has a theatrical release). She also has Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two, which bows in October. She will soon begin production on Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, in which she will reprise her role as Black Widow aka Yelena Belova.

Meanwhile, Andrew Garfield will be seen in David Leitch's series Hot Air, where he is set to play the role of entrepreneur Richard Branson.

