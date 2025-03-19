The highly anticipated second season of Andor is set to premiere on Disney+ this April. Created by Tony Gilroy, the series serves as a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and follows Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), an operative of the Rebel Alliance.

Advertisment

Also Read: Jon Bernthal reveals why he initially walked away from Daredevil: Born Again

New release schedule

According to a press release from Disney, Andor Season 2 will stream on 22 April 2025 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET, a shift from the previous season’s release pattern. The first three episodes will drop on the premiere date.

Advertisment

Also Read: Third season of Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King starts production

K-2SO’s return and possible Jyn Erso cameo

In a recent interview, Tony Gilroy confirmed that Andor's sarcastic droid companion, K-2SO, voiced by Alan Tudyk, will make an appearance in Season 2. He also hinted at a possible surprise cameo from Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso, further connecting the show to Rogue One.

Advertisment

Why the Andor screenplay won’t be released

Gilroy also addressed the absence of an official screenplay release for Season 1, explaining that concerns over AI technology played a significant role in the decision:

"I wanted to do it. We put it together. It's really cool. I've seen it, I loved it. AI is the reason we're not. In the end, it would be 1,500 pages that came directly off this desk."

He elaborated further, saying "It's just too much of an X-ray and too easily absorbed. Why help the f*ing robots any more than you can? So, it was an ego thing. It was vanity that makes you want to do it, and the downside is real. So, vanity loses."

Also Read: John Wick spinoff Ballerina new stills showcase Ana de Armas and Norman Reedus in action

The cast

The main cast of Andor Season 2 includes Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and Genevieve O’Reilly.

The critically acclaimed series returns.



Watch the new trailer for season 2 of Andor, streaming April 22 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pW23ZrvO2O — Andor | A Star Wars Original Series (@andorofficial) February 24, 2025

The first three episodes of Andor Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on 22 April 2025.

Also Read: Disney+ renews Percy Jackson for season 3 ahead of season 2 premiere