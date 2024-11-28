New Delhi, India

The arrest of ISKCON priest Chinmoy Krishna Das has triggered a violent protest in Bangladesh, and now people from across the globe are speaking up against the attacks taking place against Hindus and other minorities in the country.

Advertisment

After the Hindu monk's arrest, American singer Mary Millben has spoken out, asking world leaders to intervene.

Taking to her X handle, Millben wrote that religious freedom should be preserved.

She wrote, ''The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremists in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom and the safety of all people of faith globally. #ReleaseChinmoyKrishnaDas.''

Advertisment

The imprisonment of Chinmoy Krishna Das and the continued attacks against Hindus and other minorities by extremist in Bangladesh must be addressed now by world leaders. We must preserve religious freedom, and the safety of all people of faith globally. #ReleaseChinmoyKrishnaDas pic.twitter.com/0zvk6i1Sti — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) November 27, 2024 ×

Millben's post has garnered a wide variety of reactions from netizens, with many hailing her for speaking up for the country's Hindus and other minorities.

One user wrote, ''Thank you ma'am for speaking up about this ! Hindus are facing state sponsored pogrom in Bangladesh and people who are in power are silent ! Please urge international media and every one to support them and expose the radicals ! ISKON has millions of followers and they only teach love and peace ! ?''

Advertisment

Another wrote, ''Thank u for raising the voice for the minorities of Bangladesh.''