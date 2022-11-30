Amazon MiniTV announces new series ‘Physics Wallah’: Watch teaser

'Physics Wallah' is the story of a young and bright teacher’s vision of an advanced and highly affordable education system and his journey of bringing this vision to fruition. A brilliant story of a teacher who has taken the entrepreneurial route to success and fought much more than just financial odds to turn his passion for teaching into a successful profession. This journey is one full of challenges in the form of monopolistic corporate giants and several internal battles, which will set an example of what an indomitable spirit can accomplish.