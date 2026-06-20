/Allu Arjun’s heartwarming 'Pushpa' moment with young fan goes viral | Watch

Allu Arjun has been receiving widespread praise from fans for his warm off-screen gesture that continues to win millions of hearts. Recently, his team shared a video of the actor fulfilling a young fan's wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Allu Arjun interacts with a young fan

During a special interaction, Allu Arjun engaged warmly with a young girl, inquiring about her health, and then recreated his famous Pushpa line, "Jhukega Nahi Saala," which brought a smile to her face.

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He also invited her to visit Hyderabad once she gets better, making the interaction even more unforgettable. As a prominent supporter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Allu Arjun has continually sought to bring happiness to children facing life-threatening conditions.

The video’s caption read, “Spreading Smiles Beyond Cinema Icon Star @alluarjunonline interacted with Shraddha through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating a joyful and unforgettable moment for the young girl. A gesture that reflects his genuine warmth and compassion.”

The video was also shared in his fanpage with a caption, "Wish. A Smile. A Memory. ❤️

Through the Make A Wish Foundation, Icon Star @alluarjunonline garu spent time with young Shraddha, fulfilling one of her most cherished wishes. Sometimes, the smallest gestures create the biggest memories. A beautiful moment filled with warmth, kindness and compassion."

Internet reactions

As the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user wrote, "This little gurl brought his pookie era." While another said, "He is such a cutie." "Remember your goodness," commented another.

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