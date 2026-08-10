/Allu Arjun launches AAA Cinemas in Vizag; introduces India’s first LED projection Q-Luxon screen

Allu Arjun has taken another significant step beyond acting with the grand launch of AAA Cinemas in Vizag. It introduces India’s First LED Projection Q-Luxon Screen, measuring 70 feet × 30 feet, making it the largest LED cinema screen in Andhra Pradesh and setting a new benchmark for theatrical exhibition in the region.
AAA Cinemas launch
AAA Cinemas represents Allu Arjun’s journey beyond stardom, extending his connection with cinema from being one of its leading stars to creating experiences for audiences. With a focus on technology, premium infrastructure and comfort, the brand aims to build a new-age premium cinema experience.
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The experience goes beyond the screen with an exclusive Icon Star Lounge for recliner ticket holders, a dedicated VIP entrance and premium seating. The concept reflects Allu Arjun’s vision of giving back through cinema by creating spaces where audiences can enjoy films in a more immersive and memorable way.
The launch marks a new chapter for Vizag’s entertainment landscape, bringing together next-generation technology, premium hospitality and the magic of cinema under one roof.
With AAA Cinemas Vizag, Allu Arjun continues to build an entertainment journey that goes beyond the screen.
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About Allu Arjun's work front
Allu Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, which emerged as one of the biggest box-office hits in Indian cinema. The actor will next be seen in his upcoming film Raaka, whose first-look poster sparked widespread excitement online. The cast also features Deepika Padukone in the lead role, and is expected to hit theatres in December 2027. He also has AA23 and Pushpa 3: The Rampage in the pipeline.