In a recent interview with Collider, director Fede Álvarez shared exciting news about the sequel to Alien: Romulus. Álvarez revealed that he is currently working on the script and expects to begin filming later this year.

He also expressed his excitement about collaborating again with VFX artists Eric Barba and Dan Macarin, both of whom have been nominated for Best Visual Effects at this year’s Academy Awards.

Romulus revitalizes the Franchise

The movie breathed new life into the Alien franchise, which had struggled following the lukewarm reception of previous instalments. Romulus follows a group of teenagers who must fight for survival after encountering a horde of Xenomorphs aboard a derelict spaceship.

The film starred Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in lead roles.

Alien: Romulus was a massive success, grossing over $350 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing movie in the Alien franchise, surpassed only by 2012's Prometheus.

While fans will have to wait for the sequel, they can look forward to the upcoming spin-off series, Alien: Earth.

A New Chapter in the Alien Universe

Created by Noah Hawley, best known for his work on the superhero series Legion, Alien: Earth follows a group of soldiers sent to investigate a mysterious alien spacecraft that has crash-landed on Earth, bringing them face-to-face with a deadly Xenomorph.

Although Alien: Earth does not have an official release date yet, it is expected to premiere on Disney+ and Hulu in 2025.

