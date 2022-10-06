Alia Bhatt flaunts pregnancy glow at her baby show, see inside pics of the event

Alia Bhatt glowed in a yellow ensemble as she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor hosted a baby shower at their residence for relatives on Wednesday. The couple is expecting its first child together soon.



In attendance were Alia's parents, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan and Alia's elder sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. Ranbir's mother, actress Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddima Kapoor Sahni were also present along with their cousin Karisma Kapoor and friends Anushka Ranjan, Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar.



Mommy-to-be Alia looks fresh in a yellow suit and accessorised with elegant jewelry. Ranbir was seen dressed in a light pink Kurta.

Guests share inside photos of the intimate ceremony on social media.

























Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple announced in June that they are all set to embrace parenthood. She posted a picture that featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.



Ranbir and Alia were recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received positive responses from the audience.



Alia will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix. Apart from that, she also has `Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani` along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will be released in 2023.