Alia Bhatt flaunts baby bump in a stunning wrap around dress - see pics inside

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to embrace parenthood soon and before that, the couple most awaited movie 'Brahmastra' is slated to release in cinemas next month on the 9th of September and the soon-to-be parents are very busy promoting the movie nowadays.



On Saturday, Alia and Ranbir together stepped out for the press show of their movie song 'Deva Deva'. The couple was accompanied by their close friend Ayan Mukerji and the director of their sci-fi film. Read 'Darlings' review here



Alia, Ranbir and Ayan were dressed casually for the sunny day. Talking about Alia, she was looking absolutely gorgeous in the brown short dress. This was the first time when the 'Darlings' actress flaunted her growing baby bump. Meanwhile, Ranbir was looking cool in a black outfit and Ayan was wearing a white shirt with cargo and sneakers.

In Alia's mini wrap-around dress her baby bump was clearly visible. However, this was the first time, when the mom-to-be an actress has chosen a body-fitted outfit for a public event ever since she announced her pregnancy. Before this, when she stepped for promotions of 'Darlings' or for any other reason, Bhatt was seen wearing loose dresses, whether it was her yellow dress that she was on 'Darlings' trailer launch or her beautiful ethnic wear.

Later, Bhatt also shared some pictures on her Instagram as well, in the caption, the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress wrote, ''all set to see deva deva with the press …my little darling ❤️😬#DevaDeva out on the 8th of August! 🕉.''

She kept her makeup casual with open wavy hair and beige colour heels.



Another reason for Alia's glow must be her recent release 'Darlings' co-starring Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. The movie released on Netflix has so far received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.



Apart from acting, Alia is also donning a producer's hat. She has produced the film alongside Shah Rukh Khan through his banner Red Chillies.

Should you be watching Alia Bhatt's 'Darlings'? Watch Critically Speaking to know more: