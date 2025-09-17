/Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly removed from Netflix four months after its digital debut. Here’s why

Ajith Kumar starrer Good Bad Ugly has been removed from OTT platform Netflix, just four months after its digital release. As of September 17, the action drama is no longer available on the streaming app in India. When one searches for the title, an error message is displayed on the app.

Why has Good Bad Ugly been removed from Netflix

The film has been removed due to a court order that barred the producers from exhibiting the film with three songs by composer Ilaiyaraaja. The composer had sued the makers for alleged unauthorised use of his songs in the film.

Earlier this year in April, Ilaiyaraaja sent a legal notice to producers Mythri Movie Makers for using three of his songs in the film without consent. The composer demanded Rs 5 crore (Rs 500 million) compensation and asked the makers to remove the three songs - Ottha Ruba Tharen, En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, and Ilamai Idho Idho.

Despite the legal proceedings, the film Good Bad Ugly fared did well at the box office earning over Rs 2 billion worldwide. It was released on Netflix on May 8 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier this month, Justice N Senthilkumar ordered the producers of Good Bad Ugly not to exhibit the film with the songs. This led to Netflix removing the film from its platform. The platform has not issued any official statement on the issue.