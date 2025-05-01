Ajith Kumar is one of the most renowned actors in Indian cinema, primarily known for his work in Tamil films.

Kumar's journey to stardom is an inspiration to many aspiring actors. With no background or big connections in the industry, the actor became one of the most revered actors of Indian cinema. But did you know that acting happened to the actor by chance? Yes, Kumar only entered the industry to pay off his debts and to fund his passion that was racing. To know more about Ajith Kumar and his acting journey, scroll down to read.

Ajith Kumar and his journey in acting

Kumar is among the most celebrated actors in Tamil cinema today. But acting was never a part of his original plan.

In an interview with Indian media outlet India Today, the actor called himself an 'accidental actor'.

Talking about his passion for racing, the actor said, "Acting was never on my radar. I am an accidental actor. I was working as a merchandiser in a government firm. In fact, after school, I worked for an automobile company. I was with them as an apprentice for about six months.''

When asked about his family's response to his passion for motorsports, he recalled,''When I started racing, I was 18. My parents were way ahead of their time. I remember my father telling me, 'Ajith, motorsports is very expensive, I cannot support you financially. But, I cannot stop you. You'll have to find your way."

Took modelling for money

Continuing further, Ajith went on to share how modelling helped him support his racing dreams.

"It so happened that I was at the racetrack that I was approached by a model co-ordinator who handed me his card and asked me to contact him if I was interested in modelling. I thought let me give it a shot. I started getting assignments and the money I made there [in modelling], I used to spend it on racing," he said.

Entered acting to pay off debts

Reflecting on the early years of his acting career, Ajith recalled telling a journalist that he only took up acting to repay debts from a failed business.

''I was very naive, and I remember being asked a question by a journalist about what made me take up acting. I told the person that I had debts due to my failed business and that my idea was to do a couple of films and pay my debts. He was flabbergasted. So he asked me if I came in for the money. I told him, 'How many people have the intention of paying back debt? So, why don't you appreciate me agreeing to take a leap into the dark - an unknown territory?' It wasn't like someone casually asked me to come and act. It was an audition and I cracked it. I had to prove myself worthy of an opportunity and that too, in a language I didn't know."

Calling himself a terrible actor, he said, "I didn't come to the industry wanting to be famous or seeking fame. I wanted money to pay back my debts. If you see my first few films, I was a terrible actor."