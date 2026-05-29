/After Wonderfools, Park Eun Bin to be seen in Spooky in Love, teaser unveiled

South Korean actress Pak Fun Bin who has been widely praised by critics and audiences for her engaging performance in Netflix's latest superhero comedy series The wondertools, will be next seen in a different avatar for her upcoming show titled Spooky in Love. The makers have already unveiled the teaser of the series, which is already creating buzz on social media.

Teaser of Spooky in Love featuring Park Eun Bin unveiled

The teaser clip showcased Park Eun Bin, who will be playing the role of Ye Ri, a wealthy hotel heiress, walking fearlessly through a dark hallway while unsettling shadow-like figures and shapes creep outside the mansion's windows and gather around her office door. However, she reveals a chilling detail about her, i.e, whenever someone makes physical contact or grabs her hand, they are pulled into supernatural reality and can also see the spirits.

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She keeps spirits at bay while at her desk wearing a pair of gloves, which instantly creates a bright, protective light that makes the eerie figures disappear. The teaser sets the stage for the show's investigative occult romance, teasing her impending partnership with Ma Gang Wook (played by Yang Se Jong), a passionate prosecutor who is absolutely terrified of ghosts.

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Netizens' reaction to Spooky in Love teaser

Soon after the teaser was dropped, netizens flooded social media platforms with their views. One user wrote, "One thing about Park Eun Bin, she's gonna make me obsessed with every project she touches."

Another X user wrote, "Already loving everything in this teaser and this is just for Eun Bin's character. What more for Sejeong and then the whole trailer AHHHH IM SO EXCITED!!."

"Everything Cheon Yeri touches, freezes?! Is that you Elsa? I can't wait for Park Eun Bin's another epic character!", wrote the third user.

A social media user wrote, "CHAEBOL EUNBINNN, IM SO EXCITED!!!."

For the unversed, Spooky in Love is a highly anticipated investigative occult romance k-drama that follows the story of a wealthy hotel heiress with the terrifying ability to see ghosts and a passionate prosecutor who team up to solve unsolved murder cases.