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Watched Wonderfools yet? 8 k-dramas of Park Eun Bin you shouldn't miss

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 21, 2026, 08:54 IST | Updated: May 21, 2026, 08:54 IST

From being a child model to making her acting debut at the age of 5, Park Eun Bin spent over a decade playing the younger versions of prominent female leads in major historical and romance dramas.

All about Park Eun Bin
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All about Park Eun Bin

South Korean actress Park Eun Bin transitioned from a successful child star into one of the industry's most versatile leading ladies. She is best known for globally celebrated award-winning roles in projects including Extraordinary Attorney Woo, The King's Affection and Castaway Diva, among others. Here are a few of the shows featuring the actress you shouldn't miss.

Do You Like Brahms?
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Do You Like Brahms?

The South Korean romance drama tells the story of a woman going through a quarter-life crisis who gives up her business career to pursue her passion for music and is accepted into one of Korea's most prestigious music schools; little does she know, her heartstrings will be playing their own tune.

Judge vs. Judge
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Judge vs. Judge

The show tells the story of Lee Jung Joo, a young judge who has lost both of her parents; Sah Eui Hyun is a judge who strives to be fair, wise, and passionate in his field. While Do Han Hoo is a prosecutor who is determined to put his own father in court no matter what it takes.

Hot Stove League
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Hot Stove League

The sport show tells the story of newly hired general manager Baek Seung-su and dedicated operations manager Lee Se-yeong, who work to take struggling baseball team Dreams to the top of their league.

The King's Affection
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The King's Affection

Set during the Joseon Dynasty, the historical romance show tells the story of the Crown Princess Consort, who gives birth to twins but sends the girl away to spare her life. Years later, the twin son dies in an accident, and his sister must assume his identity and throne, all while hiding her true self.

The Ghost Detective
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The Ghost Detective

It follows the story of Lee Da-il, a detective who catches ghosts and attempts to solve the mystery of his sibling's death. During his investigation, he encounters a woman and witnesses a strange incident.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo
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Extraordinary Attorney Woo

The courtroom drama tells the story of Woo Young Woo, who is a young lawyer with Asperger's syndrome who struggles with everyday interactions.

Castaway Diva
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Castaway Diva

The series is about an aspiring singer who has been stranded on a remote island and re-entered society after fifteen years, stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

Hyper Knife
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Hyper Knife

The thriller show is about Dr Jung Se-ok, a neurosurgeon who loses her licence following a scandal and engages in clandestine medical activities. Se-ok supervises illegal operations and experiments. When she meets her former mentor, old wounds reopen.

The Wonderfools
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The Wonderfools

The superhero action comedy show tells the story of a group of awkward townies who unexpectedly gain superpowers and fight villains threatening the peace of Haeseong city.

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