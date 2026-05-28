/South Korean singer Hyolyn rushed to hospital, cancels Taiwan music festival appearance

South Korean singer and former member of girl group Sistar, Hyolyn, who has delivered several hit tracks including “Dally”, has backed out from appearing at the Taiwan music festival. This comes after the singer was reportedly rushed to hospital, sparking concern among fans. Her agency has now responded and has given an update about her health.

Hyolyn's agency breaks silence about singer's health scare

As per Hyolyn's agency, ReH Entertainment, they stated on its social media account that the singer had been scheduled to perform at the Fubon Guardian G! POP Music Festival in Taipei on May 30, but would be unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances.

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The agency said, "We feel a heavy sense of responsibility for delivering this sudden news. We sincerely apologise to fans in Taiwan, as well as the Fubon Guardians club and related officials who worked hard to prepare for the event." The agency added that Hyolyn was also looking forward to this stage more than anyone, so she is deeply disappointed. She will now focus on her treatment so she can recover as quickly as possible.

All about Hyolyn

Hyolyn, aka Kim Hyo Jung, is a renowned South Korean singer and songwriter and also the former leader of the k-pop girl group Sistar. She is one of the celebrated singers for her powerful husky voice. She made her debut at Starship Entertainment in 2010. Sistar became famous for their massive summer hits, earning the title "Queens of Summer" in South Korea before disbanding in 2017.

She also formed a highly successful subunit with bandmate Bora, releasing popular R&B/pop tracks like "Ma Boy". After the disbandment of Sistar, Hyolyn embraced a solo career and transitioned into a more mature, dance-heavy R&B style with tracks like "Dally" and "Say My Name".