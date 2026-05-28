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South Korean singer Hyolyn rushed to hospital, cancels Taiwan music festival appearance

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: May 28, 2026, 16:57 IST | Updated: May 28, 2026, 16:57 IST
South Korean singer Hyolyn rushed to hospital, cancels Taiwan music festival appearance

Hyolyn Photograph: (Instagram)

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South Korean singer Hyolyn reportedly had to back out from the Taiwan music festival after she was rushed to hospital. Read to know more. 

South Korean singer and former member of girl group Sistar, Hyolyn, who has delivered several hit tracks including “Dally”, has backed out from appearing at the Taiwan music festival. This comes after the singer was reportedly rushed to hospital, sparking concern among fans. Her agency has now responded and has given an update about her health.

Hyolyn's agency breaks silence about singer's health scare

As per Hyolyn's agency, ReH Entertainment, they stated on its social media account that the singer had been scheduled to perform at the Fubon Guardian G! POP Music Festival in Taipei on May 30, but would be unable to attend due to unavoidable circumstances.

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The agency said, "We feel a heavy sense of responsibility for delivering this sudden news. We sincerely apologise to fans in Taiwan, as well as the Fubon Guardians club and related officials who worked hard to prepare for the event." The agency added that Hyolyn was also looking forward to this stage more than anyone, so she is deeply disappointed. She will now focus on her treatment so she can recover as quickly as possible.

Song Review: Hyolyn – Dally (ft. Gray) | The Bias List // K-Pop Reviews & Discussion

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All about Hyolyn

Hyolyn, aka Kim Hyo Jung, is a renowned South Korean singer and songwriter and also the former leader of the k-pop girl group Sistar. She is one of the celebrated singers for her powerful husky voice. She made her debut at Starship Entertainment in 2010. Sistar became famous for their massive summer hits, earning the title "Queens of Summer" in South Korea before disbanding in 2017.

Former SISTAR member Hyolyn drops steamy new single 'Layin' Low' featuring Jooyoung, watch video : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

She also formed a highly successful subunit with bandmate Bora, releasing popular R&B/pop tracks like "Ma Boy". After the disbandment of Sistar, Hyolyn embraced a solo career and transitioned into a more mature, dance-heavy R&B style with tracks like "Dally" and "Say My Name".

She is also an entrepreneur, as she founded her own independent production and management company, Bridʒ (Bridge), giving her full creative control over her music and career.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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